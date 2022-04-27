Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 36,161 shares.The stock last traded at $213.28 and had previously closed at $209.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASR shares. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $327.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.02 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 15.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,288,000 after buying an additional 226,320 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 124,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75,052 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth about $15,663,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 689.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 43,475 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares during the period. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

