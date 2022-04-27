Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GBOOY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.14. 19,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,026. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOY)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.