Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GBOOY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.14. 19,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,026. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

