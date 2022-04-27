Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Trading Down 4.6%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10. Approximately 8 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.50.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $621.33 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 22.38%.
About Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)
Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.
