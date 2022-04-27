Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Trading Down 4.6%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10. Approximately 8 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $621.33 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Get Rating ) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

