Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on TV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 82,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TV traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,750. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

