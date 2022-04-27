Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 140,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,290,051 shares.The stock last traded at $9.56 and had previously closed at $10.01.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,566,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,141,000 after purchasing an additional 83,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,570,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,210,000 after purchasing an additional 97,786 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

