GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $1.67 on Top Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. GXChain has a total market cap of $125.55 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00004271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,982,576 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

