GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.6% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 377,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.22. 306,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,183,878. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $384.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,956 shares of company stock worth $84,357,391. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

