GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $3.53 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.0% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $301.49. The company had a trading volume of 130,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.37. The firm has a market cap of $311.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

