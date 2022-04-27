GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 1,635 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.75. 2,274,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,572,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.32. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

