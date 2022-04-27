HackenAI 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42,302.00 (HAI)

HackenAI (HAI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One HackenAI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HackenAI has traded flat against the dollar. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,884.78 or 0.07315345 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00050496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

