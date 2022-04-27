Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,330 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.29% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $29,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 137.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Barclays upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

ZION stock opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average is $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.