Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $75.10 Million Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.73% of LHC Group worth $75,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,844,000 after acquiring an additional 302,200 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,960,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in LHC Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 666,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,642,000 after acquiring an additional 131,328 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,371,000 after acquiring an additional 131,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in LHC Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 667,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,260,000 after acquiring an additional 118,807 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Stephens lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.36. 664,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,635. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

