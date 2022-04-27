Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,261 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 349,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $88,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,439 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,688,000 after buying an additional 17,289 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total transaction of $526,746.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,568 shares of company stock valued at $34,511,204. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.08. 8,011,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,323,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

