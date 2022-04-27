Harvest Finance (FARM) One Day Volume Hits $29.21 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $89.98 or 0.00229843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $60.77 million and $29.21 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 693,179 coins and its circulating supply is 675,364 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

