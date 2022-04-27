Head-To-Head Analysis: Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) vs. Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) and Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Babylon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Babylon and Sema4’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $322.92 million 0.18 -$374.51 million N/A N/A Sema4 $212.20 million 2.58 -$245.39 million N/A N/A

Sema4 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Babylon.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Babylon and Sema4, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 2 3 0 2.60 Sema4 0 0 4 0 3.00

Babylon currently has a consensus target price of $8.80, suggesting a potential upside of 547.06%. Sema4 has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 413.39%. Given Babylon’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Babylon is more favorable than Sema4.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and Sema4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon N/A N/A N/A Sema4 N/A -89.40% -34.52%

Summary

Babylon beats Sema4 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Babylon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Sema4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

