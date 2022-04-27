Head to Head Comparison: Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) vs. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Truxton and Community West Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A Community West Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Truxton and Community West Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 38.21% N/A N/A Community West Bancshares 26.29% 13.53% 1.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Truxton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Truxton and Community West Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $39.19 million 5.27 $14.54 million $5.40 13.10 Community West Bancshares $49.83 million 2.48 $13.10 million $1.50 9.49

Truxton has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Community West Bancshares. Community West Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truxton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Truxton pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community West Bancshares pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community West Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Community West Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Truxton has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community West Bancshares has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Community West Bancshares beats Truxton on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truxton (Get Rating)

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. It also provides private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services; estate and lending services; and business banking, commercial lending, and treasury management services. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Community West Bancshares (Get Rating)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; home equity lines of credit collateralized by residential real estate; single family real estate loans; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and their owners, professionals, high-net worth individuals, and non-profit organizations. It operates through a network of seven branch banking offices in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Oxnard, and Paso Robles. Community West Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

