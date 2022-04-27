Head-To-Head Comparison: Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) vs. Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Westwood Holdings Group and Bridge Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Bridge Investment Group has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.88%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than Westwood Holdings Group.

Profitability

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 13.36% 9.27% 8.06% Bridge Investment Group 41.64% 17.23% 9.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.9% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Bridge Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $73.05 million 1.90 $9.76 million $1.24 13.00 Bridge Investment Group $330.01 million 1.60 $23.23 million N/A N/A

Bridge Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group.

Dividends

Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Westwood Holdings Group pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Bridge Investment Group beats Westwood Holdings Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwood Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Bridge Investment Group (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.