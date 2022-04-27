Head-To-Head Review: Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) vs. Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Excellon Resources and Franco-Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources -152.21% -53.77% -23.57% Franco-Nevada 56.44% 11.57% 11.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Excellon Resources and Franco-Nevada’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $37.96 million 0.62 -$57.77 million ($1.76) -0.40 Franco-Nevada $1.30 billion 22.29 $733.70 million $3.85 39.35

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Excellon Resources and Franco-Nevada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Franco-Nevada 1 5 4 0 2.30

Franco-Nevada has a consensus price target of $193.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.74%. Given Franco-Nevada’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Excellon Resources on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excellon Resources (Get Rating)

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

