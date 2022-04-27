Head-To-Head Survey: Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI)

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ponce Financial Group and First Bancorp of Indiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ponce Financial Group 24.98% 14.60% 1.64% First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A

22.7% of Ponce Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Ponce Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ponce Financial Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ponce Financial Group and First Bancorp of Indiana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ponce Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ponce Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.56%. Given Ponce Financial Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ponce Financial Group is more favorable than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ponce Financial Group and First Bancorp of Indiana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ponce Financial Group $101.74 million 2.53 $25.42 million $0.72 14.47 First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ponce Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Summary

Ponce Financial Group beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ponce Financial Group (Get Rating)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., a bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family investor-owned, one-to-four family owner-occupied, multifamily and nonresidential, construction and land, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; lines of credit; and paycheck protection program. In addition, it invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. It operates 4 banking offices in Bronx, 2 banking offices in Manhattan, 3 banking offices in Queens, and 3 banking offices in Brooklyn, New York; 1 banking office in Union City, New Jersey; and 1 mortgage office in Nassau County, 2 mortgage offices in Queens, 1 mortgage office in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 mortgage office in Englewood Cliffs and 1 mortgage office in Bergenfield, New Jersey. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Bronx, New York.

About First Bancorp of Indiana (Get Rating)

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. The company accepts various deposits; and offers loans that include commercial one-to-four family mortgage, commercial and multi-family mortgage, secured commercial business, unsecured commercial business, residential one-to-four family mortgage, residential second mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. It is also involved in the management of investment securities portfolios; and provides safe deposit box, check cashing and cashier's check, wire transfer, and brokerage services. The company operates 9 full-service offices in Southwestern Indiana; and 1 loan production office in Henderson, Kentucky. First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.

