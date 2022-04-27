HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded shares of HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.29.

HEI opened at $142.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.63 and a 200 day moving average of $144.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO has a 12 month low of $122.94 and a 12 month high of $159.29. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.13.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $2,504,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709 over the last three months. 8.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

