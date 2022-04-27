Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. Heidrick & Struggles International has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

HSII traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,597. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

About Heidrick & Struggles International (Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.