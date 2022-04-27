Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.
Heidrick & Struggles International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. Heidrick & Struggles International has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.
HSII traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,597. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.76.
In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.
About Heidrick & Struggles International (Get Rating)
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.