Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Heidrick & Struggles International updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $629.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.76. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,174.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,777 shares of company stock worth $391,527. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

