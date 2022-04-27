Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Helen of Troy updated its FY23 guidance to $12.73-13.03 EPS.

NASDAQ HELE traded up $7.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.11. 11,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,934. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $189.65 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 332.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HELE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

