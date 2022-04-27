Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) to Issue Dividend of €0.03

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Hibernia REIT’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HBRN stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 136.60 ($1.74). 15,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,496. The company has a market cap of £904.03 million and a P/E ratio of 35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hibernia REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.80 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.78). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.58.

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

