Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) to Issue Dividend of €0.03

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Hibernia REIT’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
HBRN stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 136.60 ($1.74). 15,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,496. The company has a market cap of £904.03 million and a P/E ratio of 35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hibernia REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.80 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.78). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.58.
About Hibernia REIT (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.