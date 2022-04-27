High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.18

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.18 and last traded at C$12.27, with a volume of 26850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.68.

HLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a market cap of C$398.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.68.

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$284.21 million. On average, analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 27,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$354,330.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at C$354,330.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

