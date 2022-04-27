Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Höegh LNG Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years. Höegh LNG Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Höegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,632 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

