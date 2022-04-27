Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Down 83.0% in April

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the March 31st total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. 170,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,113. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. Holcim has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.68.

Get Holcim alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCMLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Holcim from CHF 70 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holcim has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.