Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.45 to $5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.13. Hologic also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.67 to $0.72 EPS.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.11.

HOLX stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.84. 2,329,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hologic has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $73.26.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 695,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,273,000 after buying an additional 60,151 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Hologic by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 445,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,140,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

