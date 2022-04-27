Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

HFBL opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.53. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

