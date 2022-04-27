HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.69 Million

Brokerages expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) will post $36.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.80 million. HomeTrust Bancshares posted sales of $36.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.93 million.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $190,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,566,000 after acquiring an additional 53,318 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTBI traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.84. 63,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,399. The company has a market cap of $452.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.61. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

