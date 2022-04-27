Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Shares Down 12.5%

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating) shares were down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 318,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 196,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$12.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.60.

About Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF)

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, and diamond deposits. Its flagship project is the Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in norther Ontario.

