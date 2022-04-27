Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Shares Down 12.5%

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating) shares were down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 318,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 196,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$12.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.60.
About Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF)
