HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $115.59

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.59 and traded as low as $98.77. HOYA shares last traded at $100.99, with a volume of 50,374 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)
HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.
