HST Ventures LLC Invests $518,000 in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 167,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Root accounts for about 0.5% of HST Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Root in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Root by 32.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 304,933 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $884,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Root in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Root by 38.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 246,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Root news, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 28,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $50,286.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROOT shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of ROOT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. 4,381,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,957. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.14. Root, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

