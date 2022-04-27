HST Ventures LLC Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 248,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,000. FS KKR Capital makes up about 4.8% of HST Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HST Ventures LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FS KKR Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

