HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS opened at $373.93 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.97 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $463.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $596.81.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Cowen decreased their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.24.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

