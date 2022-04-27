Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:HGet Rating) to announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $978.91 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $438.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:HGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

NYSE H traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.75. The company had a trading volume of 772,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,103. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average of $90.55. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

