IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.500-$7.630 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $6.28 on Wednesday, hitting $193.13. 9,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.59. IDEX has a 1-year low of $181.66 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 973,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,050,000 after buying an additional 184,957 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of IDEX by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,509,000 after buying an additional 26,981 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,449,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in IDEX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in IDEX by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

