IDT (NYSE:IDT) Sees Large Volume Increase

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 161,096 shares.The stock last traded at $27.40 and had previously closed at $27.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDT. StockNews.com began coverage on IDT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $708.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $337.06 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.44%.

In other news, Director Howard S. Jonas sold 42,896 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $1,313,904.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,084,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,858,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 37.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 38.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

