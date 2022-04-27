iMe Lab (LIME) Price Reaches $0.0320 on Major Exchanges

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and $589,449.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,887.69 or 0.07318417 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00049542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

