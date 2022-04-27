Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.05) – $0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $54-56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.77 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.45.

NASDAQ:PI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.62. 386,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,260. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 2.38. Impinj has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $373,102.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,111. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 2,528.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 124,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Impinj by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 114,274 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,754,000 after purchasing an additional 61,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 50,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

