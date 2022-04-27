IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMV’s earnings. IMV posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IMV.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). IMV had a negative net margin of 19,535.29% and a negative return on equity of 145.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMV. Raymond James dropped their target price on IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in IMV by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69,029 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMV by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMV by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

IMV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. 24,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,524. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $101.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

IMV Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.