InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS INPOY traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 196,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,251. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. InPost has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

