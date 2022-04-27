Insider Buying: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Purchases 10,800 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $60,372.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MYPS traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 282,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,483. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 519,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYPS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.