Insider Buying: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Purchases 10,800 Shares of Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $60,372.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MYPS traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 282,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,483. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 519,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYPS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

