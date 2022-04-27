Insider Selling: Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) EVP Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joakim Weidemanis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $238.32 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

