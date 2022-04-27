Insider Selling: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Director Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,653. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.30.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

