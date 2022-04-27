Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $392-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.99 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.27-3.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.09. 1,039,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,846. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.56.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $4,936,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,268 shares of company stock worth $15,050,939 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 39.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

