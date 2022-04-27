Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Increased by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,769 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 569.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.61.

INTC stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $45.22. 2,167,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,924,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $58.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

