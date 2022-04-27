Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.53 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00 EPS.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.52. 1,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,650. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.75.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.