Internet Computer (ICP) Achieves Market Cap of $3.44 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $15.27 or 0.00038853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.44 billion and $140.03 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,862.42 or 0.07284389 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00048941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 480,628,114 coins and its circulating supply is 225,367,322 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

