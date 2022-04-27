Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at National Bankshares

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s current price.

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.09.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE IIP.UN traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,368. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$14.30 and a 12-month high of C$18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.40.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 6,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$99,570.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$910,622.92. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $410,537.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.